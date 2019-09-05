The cups are available in a natural tan colour, as part of the company’s initiative to remove bleaching from the manufacturing process

Image: World Centric adds 100% compostable, tree-free paper cold cups to its NoTree collection. Photo: Courtesy of World Centric.

US-based compostable products manufacturer World Centric has introduced tree-free paper cold cups, adding to its NoTree collection family of 100% compostable hot cups and bowls for the foodservice industry.

World Centric said that it has manufactured the new cold cups from sustainably-sourced bamboo paper that provides a high-quality, and eco-friendly alternative to cold cups made from wood paper and petroleum plastic.

World Centric senior vice president Mark Stephany said: “We’re proud to be a market leader in creating innovative, sustainable products for the food service industry, while reducing our use of paper made from trees.

“Our new cold cup collection gives restaurants and other food service providers an alternative that is better for the environment, and meets consumer demand for more sustainable practices.”

NoTree cold cups are BPI certified and fulfil FDA guidelines for food use

World Centric has rolled out the new NoTree cold cup line in 12, 16 and 22-ounce cup sizes, in line with ASTM D6400 Standard for compostability, and joins its existing family of plates, utensils and other plant-based, certified compostable foodservice ware.

The cups are available in a natural tan colour, as part of the company’s initiative to remove bleaching from the manufacturing process, and would take three to six months to compost in a commercial composting system.

World Centric said that the bio-based lining inside and outside the cup prevents leaking and condensation accumulation, and fits effortlessly with lids it has created from Ingeo certified compostable plastic, derived from plants grown in the US.

In addition, the use of paper made from bamboo fibres enables protection of fast-dwindling forests and supports wildlife and indigenous cultures whose lives are dependent on them.

World Centric claims that it is committed to finding alternatives to traditional paper cups made from trees, and makes use of bamboo a fast-growing, renewable alternative to traditional tree fibre.

Furthermore, it donates at least 25% of net profits to grassroots community projects around the world, to bring positive impact in providing basic needs for communities and the environment.