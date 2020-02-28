The new FA-17 press has been installed at Hasnet Label’s facility at Gunesli

Hasnet Label has installed the new press in its facility in Gunesli. (Credit: Nilpeter A/S)

Turkey-based self-adhesive label producer Hasnet Label has purchased a new FA-17 press from Nilpeter, a Danish press manufacturer, to boost its production.

The new FA-line press has been installed at Hasnet Label’s facility located in Gunesli, Turkey, in December last year.

The installation is marked as the fourth machine from Nilpeter at the facility.

The new press features advanced automation, registration and video monitoring, which are expected to improve Hasnet’s production of quality labels, standout products and boost customer satisfaction.

Nilpeter area sales manager Dan Wissing said: “The dialogue regarding the new FA-17 started in June with Nilpeter’s Turkish agent, Hasnet coming to visit us here in Denmark in September, and following a successful demo signed the contract for the new press.”

The new FA-flexo press is designed to address the growing needs of printers and built with an intuitive user interface and fully mobile print controls.

According to Nilpeter, the ease of use of the press will help to improve efficiency and job turnaround of Hasnet employees.

The FA enables customers to optimise the performance of their press with value-adding units, application and automation packages, as per the application requirements and budget.

All major components of the press are produced in-house to improve the production quality and control.

The new FA press is designed based on Clean Hand design technology, which reduces hands-on press interaction and ensures operators’ hands to be clean during press operation.

The press also features web-driven impression rollers which are integrated with a special anti-slip surface.

