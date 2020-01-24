Skanem said that the new press suits its commitment to sustainability, renewable product, and reusable materials

Skanem Stavanger purchases Nilpeter FA-22 press. (Credit: Per Øyvind Nordberg, Emballasjeforeningen Norway (DNE))

Norway-based self-adhesive labels manufacturer Skanem Stavanger has acquired a new 9-colour FA-22 flexo press from Nilpeter.

The new flexo press is said to provide high-quality printing results on multiple substrates and is designed to meet the growing requirements of a printer.

Skanem said that the new press perfectly suits its commitment to sustainability, renewable product, and reusable materials.

Skanem Stavanger managing director Eirik Bergh said: “We are fully committed to creating renewable products, from labels to wrap-arounds, and many other flexible packaging solutions, with a key focus on reusable materials.

“We work side-by-side with customers on various development projects to help them reach ambitious sustainability goals.

“With customers from a broad range of industries, and in many different countries, we have gained unique insight and experience that can be applied across the Skanem Group as a whole.”

FA-22 flexo press improves the performance of printer’s press with value-adding units

In addition to an intuitive user interface and fully mobile print controls, the new FA-22 helps to improve the performance of the printer’s press with value-adding units, application and automation packages as per application needs and budget.

Eirik Bergh added: “The partnership with Nilpeter is no different – in addition to the high print quality, intuitive user interface, and value-added possibilities, the new FA-22 is built with a clear focus on limiting waste, lowering power consumption, and reducing emissions.”

With a focus on label printing since 2002, Skanem has expanded its presence through acquisitions and is now present in 8 countries that include the UK, Poland, Thailand, India, and Kenya, as well as Scandinavian countries.

In December last year, European adhesive tape manufacturer Müroll purchased Nilpeter FA-22 flexo press to boost its production capabilities.

Based in Frastanz of Austria, Müroll produces approximately 200 million m² of self-adhesive tape by using polypropylene (BOPP / MOPP), PVC, and paper substrates at its 25,000 m² production and storage facilities in Frastanz.