The firm is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard

Greif implements price increase for uncoated recycled paperboard. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Greif, a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced that it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), effective with shipments beginning May 18, 2020.

Greif also announced a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to customers on April 13, 2020 effective with shipments beginning May 13, 2020.

Both price increases are in response to cost pressures in labor, recycled fiber, transportation, chemicals used in production and other recycled paperboard input materials, as well as supply-demand balance.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world.

Source: Company Press Release