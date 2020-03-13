A total of 208 entries were submitted for the 2020 FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition which was held in Bonita Springs, Florida last week

The Mt. Olive Munchies pouch won the Silver FPA Award for expanding the use of flexible packaging (Credit: Glenroy Inc)

Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, received five (5) awards from the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) including two Gold Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards for the premade STANDCAP inverted pouches.

A total of 208 entries were submitted for the 2020 FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition which was held in Bonita Springs, Florida last week. Glenroy entered several packages into the competition and received awards in the following categories:

EcoVue® FlexPac®

Silver Award — Packaging Excellence

Mt. Olive Munchies Resealable Pouch

Silver Award — Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Premade STANDCAP Inverted Pouches

Gold Award — Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

Gold Award — Packaging Excellence

Silver Award — Sustainability

According to Ken Brunnbauer, marketing manager of Glenroy, “Our employees work around the clock to bring innovative and sustainable packaging to our customers. To see these products come to life and recognized by the FPA for multiple Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards is an honor.”

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial.

Source: Company Press Release