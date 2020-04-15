The new machines will allow Geostick to boost production capacity and keep pace with customer demand

Geostick has ordered five Digicon Series 3 finishing machines. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Dutch label producer Geostick Group has placed an order for five Digicon Series 3 finishing machines from AB Graphic (ABG), a manufacturer of print finishing equipment, to increase productivity.

The five new machines are expected to allow Geostick ipv label producer to boost production capacity and keep pace with the customer demand.

Geostick Group operations director Cees Schouten said: “We are excited about the continued growth of the Geostick Group and our planned expansion into new purpose-built digital printing facilities in Uithoorn later this year.

“We chose ABG because of their belief in automation and quality. The new Digicons will allow us to continue to grow whilst creating the high-quality products our customers expect. ABG has been our chosen finishing equipment partner for over two decades.”

Digicon Series 3 finishing machines to reduce operator error

AB Graphic said that the machines are designed to provide a high level of automation, including connections to CERM to enable easier changeovers and reduce operator error.

ABG global sales director Matt Burton said: “We are thrilled that the Geostick Group sees ABG as their natural partner for finishing equipment; we share similar values and look forward to seeing the result of their new purchases going forward.”

Geostick Group is engaged in conventional label printing, digital printing, supplying label printers, providing maintenance, software and additional services.

Last year, AB Graphic has partnered with Kocher+Beck to acquire Spanish labelling, converting and packaging equipment manufacturer Enprom Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2012, Enprom Packaging product portfolio is comprised of equipment for shrink sleeve converting, slitting and rewinding, label finishing, coating and lamination and hybrid converting.