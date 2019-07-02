AB Graphic International has collaborated with Kocher+Beck to acquire Spanish labelling, converting and packaging equipment manufacturer Enprom Packaging.

Image: AB Graphic and Kocher+Beck have agreed to acquire Spanish firm Enprom Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Established in 2012, Enprom Packaging product portfolio is comprised of equipment for shrink sleeve converting, slitting and rewinding, label finishing, coating and lamination and hybrid converting.

ABG International managing director and owner Mike Burton said: “ABG International and Kocher+Beck are successful, family-led businesses, which are well-established in the world of narrow web and converting.

“We have worked successfully together for many years and we are confident that the time is right to lay the foundations of future growth by taking this important step together.”

Headquartered in Girona near Barcelona, Enprom also offers maintenance service, spare parts and technical support to enhance the development of all products.

The company manufactures the whole range of solution for both slitting and rewinding processes, converting big mother reels into small finished reels.

Enprom also designs and produces the machines and complete automation for the handling, transport and packaging of the finished reels.

The firm manufactures the full range of narrow web machinery for label finishing process with a modular concept system as per the customer requirements. It also designs and manufactures medium size machinery for converting solutions and in-line processes.

Kocher+Beck CEO and owner Lars Beck said: “I am impressed by the skills and experience of the Enprom team, which will help to speed up and streamline the development of the next generation of winding equipment.

“At the same time, shared structures, synergies and a worldwide network of distribution partners will help all three businesses to be faster to market.”

Since 60 years, AB Graphic International has been involved in the designing and manufacturing of advanced finishing equipment.

The company produces digital finishing equipment to produce labels and packaging, as well as inspection and slitter rewinders for finishing departments across the world. Kocher+Beck is involved in the production of precision cutting and printing tools for its customers.