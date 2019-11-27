The company plans to commence trial production in the initial phase during the first quarter of 2020

Image: The 97,000ft² facility being developed under the first phase will produce straws, paper cups and plastic cup lids. Photo: courtesy of Yuri_B from Pixabay.

Fuling Global has announced that it will establish a new manufacturing facility in Indonesia to better serve customers in the region.

Fuling Global is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of environmentally-friendly plastic and paper foodservice disposable products to its customers.

The company has entered into a 10-year lease on a property, located in Semarang City of Central Java, to establish a 194,000ft² manufacturing and distribution facility.

Fuling Global CEO Xinfu Hu said: “Our expansion into Indonesia will be Fuling Global’s sixth manufacturing facility and third outside of Mainland China.

“The new facility will provide further efficiencies and economic benefits, including reduced U.S. tariff expenditures. The Indonesian facility is part of our corporate initiative to expand marketing and sales throughout Southeast Asia, as well as serving U.S. markets.”

Fuling Global will install the manufacturing equipment at the new location in two phases. Under the first phase, the company will develop a 97,000ft² facility, which will involve in the production of straws, paper cups and plastic cup lids.

The firm plans to begin the trial production in the first phase during the first quarter of 2020.

As part of the second phase, the company will develop another 97,000ft² facility, which will be used for the production of tableware, packaging containers and plates.

Fuling Global intends to commence the trial production in the second phase during the second quarter of 2020.

Fuling Global chairwoman Guilan Jiang said: “When fully operational, the Indonesian facility will have approximately 500 employees.

“As we continue our global expansion, we also are pleased that our recently completed manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico successfully started its trial operation earlier this year.”

With precision manufacturing facilities in the US, Mexico and China, Fuling Global produces plastic and paper serviceware products such as disposable cutlery, drinking straws, cups, plates and other plastic and paper products.

The company’s customers include Subway, Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC (China only), Walmart, and McKesson.

