The Frugal Cup Linerless edition is made from virgin paper which is obtained from sustainably accredited forests

Image: Frugalpac launched Frugal Cup Linerless. Photo: courtesy of Frugalpac.

UK-based recyclable paper-based packaging manufacturer Frugalpac has introduced Frugal Cup Linerless, a sustainable coffee cup.

Manufactured from virgin paper which is obtained from sustainably accredited forests, the fully-recyclable coffee cup is treated with a unique coating and binding agent that makes it suitable for hot and cold drinks while allowing the pulp to easily break down during the paper recycling process.

The packaging firm said that the new edition was introduced seven months after the launch of the Frugal Cup, which is made of recycled paper.

The new fully-recyclable coffee cup is developed using Frugalpac’s innovative manufacturing technology that was used in the production of Frugal Cup.

Frugal Cup Linerless is available in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz sizes

Both Frugal Cup and the new Linerless edition have been suitably designed for depositing in any paper recycling bin, an alternative to the difficult-to-recycle coffee cups.

Frugalpac sales and marketing head Paul McReynolds said: “We’re delighted to be able to reveal our latest development, the Frugal Cup Linerless, as an additional alternative to the majority of difficult-to-recycle coffee cups.

“We’re committed to supporting a circular economy and through our continuous innovation we aim to place Frugalpac at the forefront of sustainable packaging.”

Frugal Cup Linerless is available in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz sizes to offer operators complete flexibility.

According to Frugalpac, about 2.5 billion coffee cups are used and thrown per annum in the UK and as per the published statistics from the BBC’s Reality Check less than 0.25% of the cups are currently recycled.

In August this year, the company pledged to utilise local staff at its newly opened cup manufacturing facility in Wrexham.

This includes networking and exhibiting at jobs fairs to promote employment opportunities, as well as offering mentoring, apprenticeships, mock interview and work experience placements for young people and job seekers.