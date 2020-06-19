IDERA post-print and single-pass printing press is a suitable solution for a corrugated box market with decreasing lot sizes and shorter lead times

Flint Group and Xeikon have introduced IDERA digital solution platform for corrugated industry. (Credit: Xeikon)

Flint group and Xeikon have introduced a new digital solution platform, dubbed IDERA, for the corrugated packaging converters.

Xeikon has combined its in-house digital expertise with the experience and manufacturing footprint of its parent company Flint to develop the IDERA platform.

IDERA advanced post-print and single-pass printing press applies certified food-safe water-based inks on coated and uncoated corrugated sheets up to 1.6m wide x 2.8m long at up to 150 linear m/min.

The press is a suitable solution for a corrugated box market with decreasing lot sizes, shorter lead times, and increasing demand for quality packaging.

Xeikon carton packaging market segment manager Sebastien Stabel said: “Xeikon’s IDERA solution provides the winning combination of a best-in-class, single-pass digital press for the corrugated sector, food-safety patented ink technology, and an open architecture system for third-party integration.”

IDERA platform has been designed to provide better print quality than flexography and facilitate printing of both short and long runs with all the benefits of a digital print-on-demand solution.

The platform helps to provide customised version with a smaller and environment-friendly footprint.

IDERA platform offers multiple benefits to the corrugated packaging printers and converters

IDERA platform offers various benefits to the corrugated packaging printers and converters, including high throughput with a post-print, single-pass printing press and ready to print on uncoated and coated boards

Xeikon is offering food safety compliant water-based inkjet inks to enhance print performance and cost, while digital transformation is supported by the company’s X-800 workflow for corrugated packaging

Xeikon is providing an open ecosystem that works with better partners, including peripheral equipment, workflow and camera inspection, to deliver advanced integrated solution.

The platform enables to use colour management and profiling tools, as well as enables to integrate with third-party manufacturing and MIS software.

The IDERA solution will be available at Xeikon’s Global Innovation Centre in Lier of Belgium from September for customer assessment and testing.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: Xeikon is recognized as an advisor in many key markets, such as graphic arts and labels, and now in the corrugated market. Xeikon is a true technology-agnostic advisor in the digital transformation that print manufacturing processes are undergoing.”

In April this year, Xeikon introduced a new digital label press based on next-generation Cheetah 2.0 technology for label converters.