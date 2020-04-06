The new Xeikon CX300 is a 330mm label press that delivers production capacity of more than 50.000m² per month in a single shift operation

Xeikon has introduced a new digital label press based on next-generation Cheetah 2.0 technology. (Credit: Xeikon)

Flint Group company and digital printing solutions provider Xeikon has introduced a new digital label press based on next-generation Cheetah 2.0 technology for label converters.

The Cheetah 2.0 technology has been developed by using Xeikon press architecture that comprises five print stations and a full rotary process with a variable repeat length.

The new full-colour Xeikon CX300 press is installed with five print stations

The Xeikon CX300 is a 330mm label press, which delivers production capacity of more than 50.000m² per month in single shift operation. It is installed with five print stations, including CMYK and single-pass opaque white and allows support colour gamut expansion.

The Xeikon CX300, which can operate in a three-shift operation, can be used by end-use markets such as food, pharmaceuticals and other markets that require self-adhesive labels.

Designed to use with challenging substrates such as natural structured papers, the Xeikon CX300 press can also be used for wine and spirits, craft beer and luxury food applications.

The Cheetah toner also integrates an advanced QB toner technology to comply with upcoming legislation and regulatory requirements.

Xeikon’s fleXflow process allows the Xeikon CX300 to manufacture flexible pouches. It also enables to combine dry toner printing with thermal lamination to deliver a better laminated construction.

Supported by Xeikon X-800 digital front end, the Xeikon fleXflow is comprised of an advanced inline thermal lamination process.

Xeikon marketing vice president Filip Weymans said: “The Xeikon CX300 delivers exceptional application versatility, designed to achieve the highest possible OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) and is even more productive than the very successful Xeikon CX3 first generation of Cheetah presses.

“Today’s investments need to deliver results. Printing speed is an important factor, but combining that with a low OEE would not deliver the value printers and label converters are looking for.”

In December 2019, Xeikon opened an innovation centre in Shangai to better serve its Chinese customers.