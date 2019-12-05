The Shangai innovation centre has been designed to support the expanding Chinese markets

Image: Xeikon has opens innovation centre in Shanghai. Photo: courtesy of Xeikon.

Flint Group company and digital printing solutions provider Xeikon has opened an innovation centre in Shangai to better serve its Chinese customers.

Situated inside the Shanghai Printing and Publishing College, the new facility has been designed to support the expanding Chinese markets. It will facilitate interaction between visitors and customers to test different applications and options for new revenue streams and business growth.

Xeikon continues to develop new and innovative solutions for the label and packaging markets

Xeikon said that it continues to develop new and advanced solutions for the label and packaging markets to address the current challenges.

Featuring the latest Xeikon equipment and technologies, the Shanghai centre includes the staff to provide expertise, guidance, and demonstrate creative solutions and applications for different markets and sectors.

The new centre will be fully installed with the company’s X-800 front end workflow software and Xeikon 3500 digital label press for folding carton production. The press uses dry toner technology for food safety compliance.

Xeikon 3500 press holds the capacity to print at 1200dpi with a maximum of 516mm x 1000mm. It can address multiple applications in multiple segments.

Xeikon Asia general manager Klaus Nielsen said: “We are seeing unprecedented global growth in the desire for digital printing solutions for labels and packaging. We are very pleased to be able to open this important Innovation Center in Shanghai and bring our technology to this region.

In August this year, the printing solutions provider announced a new solution for printers to generate a tactile layer, responsible for a ‘haptic effect’ in print, and enhance their range of labels.

Printers can use the new solution, a combination of the Xeikon X-800 workflow and the PantherCure UV ink, to create designer labels with greater tactility, textures and a luxury feel.