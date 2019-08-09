The new packaging has been produced using lidding film based on an unbleached paper to enhance the shelf life of the tortillas and reduce food waste

Image: AR Packaging’s Flextrus has developed new tortilla packaging for Paulig. Photo: courtesy of ÅR Packaging Group AB.

AR Packaging member Flextrus has developed new packaging for Santa Maria brand owner Paulig, in a bid to reduce environmental impact.

Flextrus has worked with Paulig for a few years to develop packaging, which can protect the products and minimise the environmental impact.

Flextrus sales manager Mattias Söderholm said: “We have jointly done a great job to make this happen. Several departments and different areas of expertise have been heavily engaged in the project to make sure to deliver a great packaging for the consumer.”

New packaging for Santa Maria brand owner Paulig

The new packaging has been produced using lidding film based on unbleached paper, which is coated with a custom-made barrier material, to enhance the shelf life of the tortillas and reduce food waste.

According to the company, the base web is a combination of environmentally friendly plastics to ensure product protection with efficient use of material.

The carbon footprint is said to be reduced by 35% compared to the former packaging, as the new packaging is based on a paper produced from a renewable source.

The replacement of plastics with paper will help Santa Maria to reduce its plastic consumption by 150 tons per year.

Paulig R&D director Anders Jonebring said: “This new packaging for our tortilla is an important milestone in our sustainability work. However, we continue to strive for even greater, sustainable innovations.

“We are already investigating solutions that will make our packaging even better. As of now, we celebrate saving 150 tonnes of plastics per year and want to thank our supplier Flextrus for their contribution in making this happen.”

In April this year, AR Packaging and Stora Enso have launched a gas-tight pressed board tray to reduce plastic in chilled food packaging.

Based in Lund, AR Packaging is a group of companies such as A&R Carton, Flextrus, CC Pack, SP Containers and AR Packaging Digital. The group employs 3,300 people and operates 19 factories in 11 countries.