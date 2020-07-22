EarthPCB will replace toxic and petroleum-based plastics used in the food, beverage, cosmetics, medical device and durable consumer goods industries

Ezonyx Bio Technologies has unveiled new EarthPCB eco-friendly biopolymer resins. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Ezonyx Bio Technologies)

Bio-based plastics company Ezonyx Bio Technologies has unveiled Earth Plant Compostable Biodegradable (EarthPCB) eco-friendly biopolymer resins, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Ezonyx has started the commercial manufacturing of EarthPCB resins, which are expected to be available to the customers from August this year.

EarthPCB is said to be an eco-friendly, earth and plant-based, biodegradable, renewable, sustainable and compostable biopolymer material.

Developed using renewable and sustainable resources, the EarthPCB will replace toxic and petroleum-based plastics used in the food, beverage, cosmetics, medical device and durable consumer goods industries.

EarthPCB will help address the issue of new long-term waste

The biopolymer material, which is FDA Title 21 food contact compliant, will help address the issue of new long-term waste.

The BPA-free EarthPCB is 33% lighter weight in density compared to other polymers, as well as safe from microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

Eden Research Laboratory has independently tested the patent-pending EarthPCB eco-friendly biopolymer resins. The biodegradation results are claimed to be demonstrated that EarthPCB is biodegradable and biocompostable.

Ezonyx has expertise in the development and manufacturing of non-toxic and eco-friendly bioplastic plant-based polymers.

