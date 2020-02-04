The firm serves small-and medium-sized businesses across the US and all its locations are equipped with the wide-web digital printing technology, HP Indigo 20000 Digital press

ePac provides flexible packaging for small-and medium-size businesses across US. (Credit: Monsterkoi from Pixabay.)

US-based ePac Flexible Packaging has announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Henrico County, Virginia with an investment of $6.5m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that the state has competed with North Carolina and Maryland for the company’s investment, which is expected to create 35 new jobs.

The flexible packaging firm, which was established in 2016, provides customers with a fast and easy way to buy flexible packaging.

Virginia commerce and trade secretary Brian Ball said: “As ePac Flexible Packaging continues to expand its reach across the United States and internationally, we are pleased that Henrico County offers the robust infrastructure and strategic location needed for the company’s new manufacturing operation.

“This important investment will provide ePac access to greater markets from the Commonwealth, and we are proud to support the company’s growth.”

The flexible packaging firm provides high-definition custom printing with variable imaging and eliminates plate fees as well as allows customers to print to demand.

To secure the project for Virginia the Virginia Economic Development Partnership has worked with Henrico Economic Development Authority.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is supporting ePac through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) by providing consultative services and funding to create new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities.

ePac Richmond general manager Robert Laird said: “Our customers are predominantly small- and medium-sized food manufacturers who value fast time-to-market and the ability to order to demand.

“As we evaluated the Virginia market, we found a vibrant food manufacturing industry that we believe we could add value to and help small brands become big brands.”

In December last year, the flexible packaging firm has unveiled plans to open new manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Richmond, Virginia, as part of its expansion strategy.