Image: ePac Flexible Packaging is set to open two new manufacturing facilities in the US Photo: courtesy of ePac.

US-based ePac Flexible Packaging has announced plans to open new manufacturing facilities in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Richmond, Virginia, US, as part of its expansion strategy.

The firm plans to commission Philadelphia location in February 2020, followed by the facility in Richmond in April 2020.

Fulfilments will be carried out by the company’s other manufacturing sites in the country until the two new facilities are operational.

ePac’s new locations general manager Robert Laird said: “The short-run, quick turnaround service delivery model of ePac will bring tremendous benefits for many local businesses that currently do not have the scale, capital, or expertise to compete.

“We empower local small businesses with flexible packaging products on par with big brand owners to enable them to compete.”

ePac set to open additional US manufacturing locations in early 2020

The full-service printer/converter currently operates manufacturing facilities in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Madison. The firm is set to open additional US manufacturing locations in the first half of 2020.

In October 2019, ePac said it plans to open a new manufacturing facility at the Midway Stadium Business Center, St Paul, Minnesota, in January 2020.

Earlier this year, ePac said it has created a new business unit for the expansion of its operations in Europe, to oversee the expansion activities in the region including the development of first manufacturing location in the UK.

The packaging firm provides short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock services to local, regional and national brands of all sizes, with focus on food manufacturers and co-packers.

It uses advanced digital printing technology to carry out economical short and medium run length jobs, as well as customisation activities for the customers.

As a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the company offers recyclable, compostable and post-consumer recycled films. It is also involved in R&D projects designed to track packaging on its post-consumer journey.