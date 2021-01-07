The new location, which is a partnership between ePac Holdings, ePac Holdings Asia, and CC Labs, represents the company’s second location in the Asia Pacific region

Flexible packaging firm ePac expands presence in Asia Pacific region. (Credit: Monsterkoi from Pixabay.)

Flexible packaging firm ePac has announced plans to expand its network of production plants in the Asia Pacific region with opening of a new location in Seoul, South Korea.

The new location, named ePac Seoul, Ltd., is now open for order taking and represents the company’s second location in the Asia Pacific region.

It is a partnership between ePac Holdings, ePac Holdings Asia, and South Korea-based CC Labs.

ePac Holdings Asia, an affiliate of ePac Flexible Packaging, will be responsible for the company’s future expansion in the region.

The company has appointed Kim Min-Choel to manage the operations at ePac Seoul. Kim held executive positions with Sejoong Industry and as CEO of CC Labs.

Kim said: “With small and medium-sized businesses accounting for 99% of all South Korean enterprises, 89% of employment, and strong government support, we’re excited to enter this market.

“ePac offers game-changing flexible packaging for brands that previously had limited options for sourcing their packaging. Our customers will no longer be limited to importing their packaging, purchasing far more than they need, or applying labels to blank pouches.

“Our focus is on helping small brands grow with great packaging and our customers’ products stand out on retail shelves and portray an impressive image on e-commerce sites.”

In October last year, ePac Flexible Packaging has announced the launch of ePacConnect a digital platform designed to help digitise all packaging to connect brands with consumers.

Established in 2016, ePac Flexible Packaging currently operates 18 manufacturing facilities across the US, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia. It serves brands of all sizes, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.