ePac plans to trial ePacConnect in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Credit: Daniel Albany from Pixabay)

ePac Flexible Packaging has introduced a digital platform, ePacConnect, designed to help digitise all packaging to connect brands with consumers.

Leveraging the power of digital printing, ePacConnect will create serialised, trackable packaging, as well as new ways for brands to engage consumers and gain market insights.

ePac said that it plans to offer an entry-level no-cost solution for small and medium-sized brands as well as a fee-based solution for customers with broader requirements.

ePacConnect to be piloted in US and Europe in fourth quarter of 2020

The firm plans to trial ePacConnect in the US and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2020. It plans to fully launch the solution to all ePac locations in early 2021.

ePac CMO Carl Joachim said: “We have been working with software providers that focus on connected packaging over the past several months in both the US and the UK.

“These companies provide the necessary secure QR codes and back-end data capture and management needed for a complete solution, and can support us globally.”

Under ePacConnect, ePac offers two solutions include ePacConnect Lite, a no-cost solution ideal for small to medium-sized brands who seek to enter into connected packaging.

The second solution, ePacConnect Premium, is designed to provide customers with a broader set of fee-based capabilities.

ePac said that the solutions are intended to address applications for consumer engagement, brand and product authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and track and trace.

The company plans to partner with Connected Packaging software suppliers to make ePacConnect viable at mass scale.

ePac CEO Jack Knott said: “By harnessing the power of digital printing brands of all sizes can now leverage the power of connected packaging and enhance the marketing value of every packaged product they sell.

“ePacConnect will also play a role in our sustainability efforts to educate consumers and provide transparency into the recycling process.”

