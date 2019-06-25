Swedish firm Ecolean has been selected by Mexican dairy products company Alpura to provide new lightweight packaging for cooking cream.

Image: Ecolean has provided lightweight packaging for Alpura’s cooking cream. Photo: courtesy of Ecolean AB.

Ecolean Air Aseptic packages, including 125ml and 200ml, have been used for Media Crema cooking cream.

Alpura is said to be the first Mexican company to use Ecolean’s aseptic flexible packages for its product line.

Alpura marketing director Alejandra Villarreal said: “We are known for our innovation and quality — not only on a product level, but also on providing the consumer a great experience.

“We tested several packages and Ecolean was a perfect fit because the package provides that same quality experience Alpura consumers know and trust.”

Alpura, which processes around 3.5 million litres of milk per day and sells over 100 products, said that it has selected Ecolean’s aseptic flexible packaging because of its low environmental impact and easy to use nature.

Ecolean packages can be easily opened, poured and stored without spilling, making cooking easy for consumers.

Customers can simply tear and open the package and use the air-filled handle to pour the product. Later, the package should be placed on the counter without any spills, since the package stands up.

The package also helps in reducing food waste as it can be flattened, allowing to use every last drop of product.

Ecolean packages are almost half the weight compared against multiple traditional packaging formats and contain up to 35% chalk, said the packaging company.

Ecolean Americas regional director Andreas Jeppsson said: “We are proud to work with Alpura and introduce Ecolean packages to the Mexican market.

“Now, consumers will experience the benefits of our lightweight, easy-to-use packages in their own kitchens with Alpura’s Media Crema.”

Established in 1996 and based in Helsingborg, Ecolean produces lightweight packages and filling machines for the liquid food industry.

The firm’s lightweight packages comprise of Ecolean Air, Ecolean Air Aseptic and Ecolean Air Aseptic Clear. It also produces aseptic packaging and packaging material for the customers.

With around 400 employees, the company carries out operation in around 30 countries such as China, Russia and Pakistan.