East Lancashire Box Company will install BOBST EXPERTFOLD 165 A2 folder-gluing machine at its Accrington facility in November 2020

East Lancashire Box Company, a UK-based provider of a shelf and retail-ready packaging, has invested in a BOBST EXPERTFOLD 165 A2 folder-gluing machine to boost flexibility and enhance capabilities.

The Bobst machine is planned to be installed at the East Lancashire Box’s facility in Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, in November 2020.

The new folder-gluer is aimed to replace three machines at the firm’s dedicated gluing facility. It will be equipped to process wider boxes, providing new business opportunities with both customers and trade, Bobst said.

East Lancashire Box Company sales director Peter Ingham said: “Being only able to glue to 1,200 mm has limited us to some degree in the work we can say yes to. As retailers have moved away from plastic in recent years, demand for corrugated shelf-ready packaging (SRP) has increased massively.

“SRP is what we do, and we want to be the very best at it. Investing in the latest cutting-edge technologies is important for us to be able to meet demand and deliver the quality our customers expect, on time, every time.”

EXPERTFOLD 165 A2 machine to offer smooth folding at high speeds

The EXPERTFOLD 165 A2 is designed to offer precise, accurate and smooth folding at high speeds.

The UK-based packaging firm expects the new machine to support its ambition to increase efficiency and productivity.

Ingham added: “Even though the economy is currently in recession, grocery retail is buoyant and 85% of our business is for food and drink applications.

“We truly believe that by investing now, we will be stronger for it and are essentially future-proofing the company by expanding the variety of boxes we can run on our lines.”

Earlier, East Lancashire Box Company purchased two VISIONCUT die-cutters in 2006 and 2012 as well as a folder-gluer in 2011.

