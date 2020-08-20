Van Baarle will be responsible for the paper division’s paper sales across Europe and North America

Van Baarle will report to DS Smith paper managing director Niels Flierman. (Credit: DS Smith)

Sustainable packaging firm DS Smith has appointed Johan van Baarle as sales director of paper division in Europe and North America.

Van Baarle, who will report to DS Smith paper managing director Niels Flierman, will be responsible for the paper division’s paper sales across Europe and North America.

In addition to further growing the company’s paper sales across two regions, Baarle will manage around five million tonnes of paper produced annually at DS Smith’s mills.

Prior to joining DS Smith, Baarle served Cargill, a US-based provider of global food, agricultural, finance and industrial products and services, as senior customer focused and sales manager roles since 2003.

Most recently, Baarle served as global accounts sales director at Cargill’s Cocoa & Chocolate division.

Commenting on the new role, Baarle said: “I look forward to sharing my experience with the global teams to focus on continued growth by understanding and meeting the demands of our customers.

“These demands are shifting towards lighter but stronger paper that is both innovative and sustainable in production and product.”

Moreover, Baarle will be responsible for managing the service portfolio to customers while ensuring high performing papers delivery to meet the changing demands.

Flierman said: “I welcome Johan to the team, and look forward to him bringing some of his extensive experience to the role.

“He joins at an exciting time as DS Smith, along with the whole paper packaging sector, has an opportunity to play a huge role in replacing hard to recycle and single use plastics.

“Making sure we can provide the right packaging papers to our customers is a key part of ensuring we realise that opportunity.”

Recently, DS Smith has teamed up with biodegradable polymer manufacturer Aquapak to develop the “next generation” of packaging solutions.