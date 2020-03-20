The Moisture Gates technology has already been implemented at DS Smith’s Rouen paper mill in France and Dueñas paper mill in Spain

DS Smith’s new Moisture Gates can measure moisture content in Paper for Recycling (PfR). (Credit: DS Smith)

Sustainable packaging solutions provider DS Smith has developed a new microwave measurement system, named Moisture Gates, designed to improve paper quality, transparency and yield.

The system, which has been implemented at DS Smith’s Rouen paper mill in France and Dueñas paper mill in Spain, will enable users to efficiently and accurately measure moisture content in Paper for Recycling (PfR) arriving at the mills.

DS Smith said that the system will also help in improving the quality of raw materials and increase transparency with the company’s suppliers to ensure fair market price.

New quality control system planned for launch in pan-European market

The company is now planning to roll out the new quality control system in the pan-European market.

The trucks loaded with waste paper arriving at the mills, which feature the microwave measurement system, will be initially scanned.

The Moisture Gate will allow the mill operators to scan 75% of the truckload to accurately identify the average moisture content of the load, within 30 seconds.

Moreover, in less than one minute, the entire truck’s reading is calculated, recorded, and the truck is free to proceed, the company said.

DS Smith Recycling Division waste paper manager Nuno Messias said: “By improving measures of incoming Paper for Recycling our mills could see increased manufacturing yields. Not only this, but our transparent reporting system will provide clear communications to customers.”

Additionally, the new system enables sharing of moisture content data in an easy-to-read format and via weekly reports.

The firm noted that the data helps suppliers to identify and address any issues and help them advise customers whose waste management processes.

Recently, DS Smith announced the opening of its first US recycling facility in Reading, Pennsylvania to expand its business activities in North America.

Located beside the firm’s paper mill and within a mile from its packaging plant, the 43,000ft² Reading facility will help in creating a closed-loop manufacturing model.