Image: DS Smith has developed campaign display for Bärenmarke. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

The Bärenmarke bear is one of the best-known German advertising characters. Since March, the popular testimonial by Steiff has been available in food retailing. With the original Steiff button in its ear and the Bärenmarke logo on its chest, the fluffy bear is looking for a true friend for life within the framework of in-store raffles.

The raffle and the bear are displayed in an eye-catching way through a secondary placement by DS Smith. The display has been designed as a closed showcase thus reliably protecting the bear against dirt and dust while at the same time ensuring a perfect view. The idea originated when Bärenmarke representatives visited DS Smith’s Impact Centre at the company’s Erlensee site. This is also where the secondary placement was printed in high-quality digital post print pursuant to the quality standards of Bärenmarke and Steiff.

“There is nothing like family” is the title of the new campaign with which Bärenmarke is positioning itself as a family brand and driving the further development of their dairy products from the coffee table to the breakfast table. In the new TV spot, the iconic Bärenmarke bear has already secured its place within the family. Now, the popular advertising character is winning the hearts of young and old fans alike as a licensed product to snuggle and cuddle. The two plush versions of the Bärenmarke bear have been created in close cooperation with Steiff. While the small, 30-cm-tall bear has been available from the new Bärenmarke online shop since July, its 80-cm-tall big brother will be raffled exclusively within the framework of POS campaigns.

A display developed by DS Smith has been drawing attention to the raffle in food retailing since March. The sole star of the identity-strong POS presentation is the Bärenmarke bear by Steiff. The secondary placement designed as a showcase has a representative look in the distinctive colour design of the brand while at the same time scoring with a high degree of functionality. Thanks to the optimally balanced display height and the small pedestal for the bear to sit on, the exclusive exhibit can be viewed up close and in the best light from all angles. The windows are backed with film to protect the Bärenmarke bear against dust and dirt throughout the campaign period. Dispensers and a drop box for the raffle tickets make for a quick and easy participation in the raffle.

The idea of the showcase display originated when Bärenmarke representatives visited DS Smith’s Impact Centre at the company’s Erlensee site. At the Impact Centre, brand owners can put their entire supply cycle to the test in a realistically modelled POS environment and find tailor-made solutions for the optimisation and innovation of their displays and packaging together with the DS Smith experts.

For Bärenmarke, the visit to the Centre paid off. In the context of a first project, the numerous inspirations turned into an impactful campaign display supporting the brand environment and the quality standard of the traditional company effectively at the point of sale: with an exceptional structure, identity-strong design and a high-quality print image.

Source: Company Press Release