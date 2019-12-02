Plastic drinking straws are one of the single use products that will be banned in a European directive from 2021

Image: The new special paper PROSTRAW has been developed for the production of drinking straws. Photo: courtesy of Manfred Richter from Pixabay.

DREWSEN, in partnership with paper straw manufacturers, have successfully developed an alternative to plastic straws: PROSTRAW which provides high water resistance and absolute safety for direct food contact.

Thanks to its mechanical properties, PROSTRAW Classic can be processed very well at high production speeds, to form a rigid and durable drinking straw. In addition, it is recyclable and compostable.

To manufacture straws with an increased shelf life for more demanding applications such as industrial applications, DREWSEN has developed PROSTRAW Smart with water-repellent properties. Not only does this grade provide a smooth and pleasant feel on the lips, the anti-fizz effect prevents the degassing of carbonated drinks.

Both varieties can be recycled via the blue bin, but should any paper straws find their way into the environment, unlike plastic straws, the paper straws will disintegrate within a short period, without any damage to wildlife or the environment.

