Image: DKSH to introduce Soma’s flexible packaging solutions in Asia. Photo: Courtesy of Nappiness from Pixabay.

Swiss market expansion services provider DKSH business unit technology and flexible packaging printing and converting solutions manufacturer Soma have signed a distribution agreement covering the latter’s range of products for Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and India.

Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will provide sales, marketing, application engineering and after-sales services to Soma in the Asian countries.

DKSH provides support services to technology companies seeking to grow their business in Asia.

Soma’s portfolio includes flexographic printing presses, slitter rewinders, laminators, plate mounters and die cutters.

Technology from Soma is used in flexible packaging

The company’s technology is used in flexible packaging for food, non-food, labels, shrink sleeves, paper and paper board and aluminium closures.

SOMA commercial director Pavla Kusa said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with DKSH. DKSH has helped us successfully expand the market in Japan. With DKSH’s deep experiences in new market development and their strong commitment to joint projects, we believe they will be a solid and trustworthy partner for us in other markets, too.”

The Swiss company, which partnered with Soma in Japan since 2017, will introduce Soma’s technology to industries such as in-house flexible packaging production, printers and converters as well as plastics film producers in other countries.

DKSH head of business unit technology Hanno Elbraechter said: “Flexographic printing method has recently gained increasing acceptance in Asia and contains high growth opportunities.

“We believe through our systematic market development approach and our local market expertise, we will substantially increase SOMA’s presence, business volume and market share.”

Soma manufactures and assembles the products in-house, enabling the company to oversee all aspects of production and quality control.

The company develops products with added value and provides long-term service and maintenance to ensure the longevity of its products.

Recently, Soma invested in a Globe Centre, where customers can run product and development trials using the latest machines in the Soma range.

DKSH helps companies and brands to grow in the consumer goods, healthcare, performance materials and technology sectors by providing a range of services, includes sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services.