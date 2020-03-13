The investment in third MPS flexo press is part of Dion Label’s plan to expand capabilities and meet the increasing order volumes

Officials from MPS North America and Dion Label at the opening of MPS' new facility in Philadelphia. (Credit: MPS)

US-based Dion Label Printing has invested in a new EFA+ 430 fully automated flexo press from printing press provider MPS to boost its production capacity.

The deal to purchase the new MPS EFA+ 430 multi-substrate press was signed by Dion Label with MPS North America during the opening of the latter’s new Technology & Expertise Center in Philadelphia.

The investment is a part of Dion’s efforts to expand its capabilities and meet the increasing order volumes.

Dion Label Printing president John Dion said: “As a leader in the narrow web printing industry with both digital and flexographic printing capabilities, we continuously strive to deliver the highest quality service and product while pushing to innovate.

“With the addition of this MPS EFA+ 430 multi-substrate press, our aim is to keep our technology up to date and enabling greater capacity and diversity in our product offerings. This press offers greater automation and LED curing capabilities.”

New EFA+430 press to complement Dion Label’s two operational MPS flexo presses

Dion Label Printing currently operates two MPS presses at its undisclosed facility. The first MP press, the EF 410 with special functionality of interchangeable mandrell sizes, was purchased in 2008.

The labelling firm’s second MPS press, EF 430, also features special functionality of interchangeable mandrell sizes.

The MPS’ EFA automated flexo press has been designed for label production and flexible packaging printing on various substrates. It can be integrated with multiple drying systems, including LED.

Dion Label Printing provides printed label solutions. It serves the narrow web printing industry with both digital and flexographic printing capabilities.

In 2019, UK-based label manufacturer Interket purchased EFA 530 flexographic press from MPS.

The new eight-colour, fully automated MPS EFA 530 press has been purchased by Interket to expand its flexo printing capacity for on-roll self-adhesive labels and broaden into new markets.