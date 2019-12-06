MPS EFA 530 flexographic press features ‘+ package’ for full servo-driven automation of all print pressure settings

Image: Interket invests in MPS EFA 530 flexographic press. Photo: courtesy of Interket.

UK-based label manufacturer Interket has invested in EFA 530 flexographic press from MPS.

The label manufacturer has invested in the new eight-colour, fully automated MPS EFA 530 flexographic press as the company seeks to expand its flexo printing capacity for on-roll self-adhesive labels and broaden into new markets

The new MPS EFA 530 flexographic press features ‘+ package’ for full servo-driven automation of all print pressure settings.

Interket UK sales and operations director Tim Pattison said: “Booklet multi-layer labels is a specialty we are seriously considering, which our new MPS press is perfectly capable of producing.”

The new MPS press installation is marked as seventh in the Interket and third in the UK. The label manufacturer signed the deal at the MPS booth during Labelexpo Europe this year.

MPS UK sales director Nick Tyrer said: “This third machine is a little more diverse than the previous two machines, so it will be interesting to see Interket UK spread their wings into different and more diverse market sectors.”

“At MPS, we challenge ourselves to think along with the customer and strive to offer more than just a high-quality printing press.

“We go beyond by providing advice in creating unique applications, and also offer latest innovations in connectivity and productivity along with data-driven service for further business improvement.”

MPS EFA flexo press provides servo-controlled pressure settings

The MPS EFA is a fully automated multi-substrate flexo press, designed for label production and flexible packaging printing on various substrates.

EFA press also features ‘talk to me’ connectivity platform for data exchange, performance monitoring, pre-loading of job settings and remote support. It also provides servo-controlled pressure settings for the print sleeve at each print station.

The EFA press has been designed for printing labels for household, personal care, food, beverage as well as security and pharmaceutical labels.

It also prints labels for automotive, retail, flexible packaging, lami tube and shrink sleeves.

In November this year, Finnish label printing firm Auraprint has installed the new fully automated EFA 530, 10-colour press, at its undisclosed facility, to boost its production capacity.