Natural foods company Curation Foods has announced the introduction of two new products with advanced packaging from two of its portfolio brands such as Yucatan and BreatheWay.

The Yucatan Guacamole Squeeze is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind packaged guacamole product available in a flexible squeeze pouch, which will help extend shelf-life for reduced waste.

Curation has also expanded the use of BreatheWay membrane technology to serve as a full supply chain packaging solution for perishable products, in addition to maintaining an optimal atmosphere for individually packaged produce.

Yucatan Guacamole Squeeze, a packaged guacamole product for any occasion

The innovative packaging of new Yucatan Guacamole Squeeze enables to preserve the homemade taste of the product. It can be used for any occasion, including healthy snacking, special meals and events.

Made with 100% Hass Avocados, the advanced design enables to protect freshness and improve the delivery of the product with an innovative cap and nozzle, helping to extend shelf-life to ten days after opening and help reduce food waste.

The company’s patented BreatheWay packaging technology allows to keep packaged fruits and vegetables fresh longer by naturally establishing a beneficial atmosphere within the package against changing respiration rates and temperatures.

At present, Driscollm uses BreatheWay’s new supply chain packaging solution for its raspberries delivered from California distribution centres.

Curation is also evaluating multiple BreatheWay applications of packaging solutions for adjacent perishable categories such as stone fruit, citrus and flowers for US and international shipments.

Curation Foods CEO Dr Albert Bolles said: “The foundation of our company is driven by innovation with our consumers and customers in mind.

“And often the biggest ideas and impact are achieved by making incremental, smart innovations to existing products. By evolving our Yucatan and BreatheWay brands in these ways, we’re expanding their abilities to address unmet needs.”

Curation Foods, one of two operating businesses of Landec, provides plant-based foods with100% clean ingredients.

The company’s natural food brands include Eat Smart fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar premium artisan products, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh avocado products.

