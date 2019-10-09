The Euclid IIIC has been working alongside the EFI Nozomi digital single-pass presses in a multiple shift production mode

Corrugated Synergies International (CSI) has ordered a second Highcon Euclid IIIC digital cutting and creasing machine six months after the installation of their first machine, a testament to the high impact of digital technology to the production of corrugated packaging.

At the Visual Impact PrePrint (VIP) facility, located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, the Euclid IIIC has been working alongside the EFI Nozomi digital single-pass presses in a multiple shift production mode, proving the benefits of agile digital production.

With the exponential growth of e-commerce and the ensuing requirement for packaging that can handle the hazards of direct-to-consumer shipping, there is a fast growing need for packaging designed specifically for e-commerce, removing the need for boxes within boxes and at the same time reducing shipping costs. Digital finishing for corrugated answers the consumer’s requirements for a positive unpacking experience, both structurally and visually, and the brand’s ability to deliver their messaging.

During the month of October, Highcon will be exhibiting at two professional events, offering visitors the opportunity to see real customer applications, and get answers to questions about the potential for digital cutting and creasing for corrugated.

