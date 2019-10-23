Coveris seeks to boost coextruded films capacity at its facility in Winsford, UK, establishing a Centre of Excellence for stretch film development and production

Image: Coveris has invested in new generation extrusion and pre-stretch assets. Photo: courtesy of Coveris.

Flexible packaging solutions provider Coveris has undertaken an investment programme to boost coextruded films capacity at its facility in Winsford, UK, establishing a Centre of Excellence for stretch film development and production.

The firm has invested in new generation multi-layer extrusion and pre-stretch assets in a bid to upgrade its offering in stretch film production for industrial and agricultural applications.

Coveris said that the capacity expansion will support its position in both agritechnical silage films as well as the industrial blown hand and pre-stretch markets.

The investment will allow Coveris to better serve blown hand and pre-stretch markets

The firm said in a statement: “Coveris already supplies its industry leading agricultural films on a global scale from its Kufstein, Austria facility, and the ability to support this with UK production capability significantly extends the Coveris offering.”

Coveris films business unit president Martin Davis said: “We are delighted that with this multi-million-pound investment, the transformation of our Winsford site takes a significant step forward.

“The first three-layer extrusion line will be fully operational by the end of November 2019, closely followed by additional lines which will be up and running by end of March 2020.”

The packaging company noted that the acquisition of new assets allows it to extend sustainable films offering to customers by increasing the amount of post-consumer and post-industrial waste within the products while retaining film quality and performance.

Davis added: “We are building the Winsford Centre of Excellence by using the decades of expertise and capability within our world class team at Winsford, and the growth in capacity, product capability and geographical scope which this investment provides aims to provide an unbeatable offering to our customers.”

In September this year, Coveris said it has invested in German and French sites to expand its capabilities in the pet food packaging sector.

The pet food packaging solutions of the company include bags with various barrier properties, closure types and printing technologies to specialist poly-clip solutions.