Coveris is streamlining its strategic focus and further boosting its alignment with pet food packaging market segment

Coveris has invested at German and French sites to expand pet food packaging capabilities (Credit: Pixabay)

Flexible packaging solutions provider Coveris has invested in German and French sites, in a bid to expand its capabilities in the pet food packaging sector.

Within the sector, Coveris offers packaging solutions for products ranging from dry and wet food to snacks.

The company’s pet food packaging solutions include the likes of bags with various barrier properties, closure types and printing technologies to specialist poly-clip solutions.

The expansion of German and French sites will allow Coveris to better serve pet food packaging sector

The company is extending its capacity at Neuwied site in Germany, with an investment in assembly and cylinder engraving equipment.

Coveris’ investments at this site are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “Our management team in Neuwied has done sterling work in the last 12 months and further improved productivity and quality at our site. It gives me great pleasure to be able to support the Neuwied team with these new technologies and to provide our clients with even better service.”

Coveris has installed a new flat pouch system for dry food applications at Firminy facility in France. The flat pouch system will commence operations this month.

In late 2018, the company also commenced the stand-up pouch production at the Firminy site.

Mosser further added: “This means we will cover a wide range of products here, too, and be able to offer our clients the entire range of plastic and paper solutions.”

In October 2018, Coveris introduced a new recyclable skinboard tray, which is believed to reduce the use of plastic by more than 50%.

Designed for Morrisons, the new vacuum skinboard (VSB) format aggregates sustainable sourcing, plastics reduction and improved recyclability to deliver a fully-circular pack format supporting both the retailer and packaging manufacturer’s UK Plastics Pact commitments.

With around operates 25 sites in the EMEA region, Coveris provides packaging solutions for different sectors ranging from food, pet food, medical devices to industrial and agricultural sectors.