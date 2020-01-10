The new sustainable and high-performance version of CPP film provides stiffness to protect the products from external damage

Coveris’s new sustainable and high-performance CPP film. (Credit: Coveris)

Austrian flexible packaging solutions manufacturer Coveris has introduced a new cast polypropylene (CPP) film to support the circular economy.

The Coveris Print Layer (PP CPL) is designed to protect food, pet food and non-food products.

The new sustainable and high-performance version of CPP film provides stiffness to protect the products from external damage.

Coveris said the new CPP film can withstand re-shrinking at high temperatures and also provides strong heat-seal resistance up to 180°C.

The Coveris Print Layer reduces material waste

Coveris said that the 100% PP based structure of the Coveris Print Layer ensures minimum material waste, underlining the company’s commitment to the circular economy.

The flexible packaging solutions manufacturer said that the new CPP film is also suitable for polypropylene laminates and provides transparency and gloss that help brands to increase their presence on the supermarket shelves.

It also said that the new Coveris Print Layer is available for both flexo and rotogravure printing, ensuring to grab the customer’s attention.

Coveris Kufstein R&D and quality management head Jan-Torsten Vollmer said: “In summary, our latest film solution outperforms the standard CPP film’s characteristics and compensates some of the disadvantages the manufacturer experienced in the past.

“By combining the benefits of normal CPP and BOPP film, it offers ideal properties for flexible packaging of food, pet food and non-food products on the market.”

In November last year, Coveris launched a new 100% recycled, recyclable shrink film, as part of its sustainable commitment to deliver recyclable flexible packaging solutions.

The new Duralite R range is designed to provide a next-generation shrink film solution that is a fully recyclable and contains up to 50% post-consumer recyclate (PCR), as well as an optional pre-consumer top-up material.

The new shrink film is suitable for all secondary packaging applications such as multi-wrap cans and bottles.