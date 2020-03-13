The Corner Cannabis team is committed to ongoing environmental and community-focused initiatives

Corner Cannabis encourages recycling of legal cannabis packaging. (Credit: 7raysmarketing from Pixabay)

Burlington’s newest licensed cannabis retailer is encouraging residents to go green by offering their customers a $1.00 store credit in return for recycling legal cannabis packaging.* Corner Cannabis at 3007 New Street (which recently celebrated its grand opening on February 24, 2020) is excited to announce its participation in the Tweed x TerraCycle recycling initiative, Canada’s first country-wide cannabis packaging recycling program.

“With Earth Day quickly approaching, Corner Cannabis and Ontario Cannabis Holdings Corp. are keen to show its commitment to a cleaner environment and the Burlington community,” said Jon Conquergood, CEO of Ontario Cannabis Holdings, owner of Corner Cannabis brands.

In honour of Earth Day, between March 12 and April 22, Corner Cannabis will provide consumers with a $1.00 store credit for every piece of cannabis packaging purchased from a licensed cannabis retailer, including plastic bottles, tins, pre-roll tubes, and flexible plastic bags. Returned packaging will be transported, cleaned, sorted and processed into plastic pellets and precious metals. These pellets can be used to create park benches, picnic tables, playgrounds and many other products.

The Corner Cannabis team is committed to ongoing environmental and community-focused initiatives. “Sometimes, it is easy to become complacent with our responsibilities to recycle and keep our communities clean,” said Conquergood. “To help out, we are adding a financial incentive to our customers to remind them that it pays to be green. We also intend to demonstrate ongoing social responsibility by contributing a group of volunteers to support BurlingtonGreen’s city-wide Clean Up event in April and Green Up (tree planting) event in May.”

Come meet the team at Corner Cannabis located at 3007 New Street in Burlington, and help us set a good, neighbourly example.

Source: Company Press Release