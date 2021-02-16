The new recyclable packaging solution provides better product protection from oxygen, water vapour and light

Constantia Flexibles has introduces new recyclable pharma packaging solution called Perpetua. (Credit: Constantia Flexibles)

Constantia Flexibles has introduced a new recyclable polymeric mono-material, dubbed Perpetua, for pharmaceutical applications.

Claimed to be the firm’s first recyclable polymeric mono-material, Perpetua has been developed for use in a range of pharma packaging applications.

The new recyclable packaging solution provides better product protection from oxygen, water vapour and light.

According to the company, high protection levels against moisture, oxygen and heat are crucial to protect active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and deliver the patient with effective medication.

Based on a line of fully polypropylene (PP) high barrier laminates, the new recyclable flexible packaging solution is available in application-tailored versions.

Perpetua, which is also certified by German institute cyclos-HTP, can be recycled between 90% and 96% based on the individual material specification.

Constantia also stated that the high barrier properties and lower environmental footprint do not limit the design possibilities of the packaging.

Constantia Flexibles pharma division EVP Pierre-Henri said: “Our mission is to constantly rethink packaging to make a meaningful contribution to our customers and the environment. Sustainability plays a decisive role in all our business activities.

“Therefore, the development of a more sustainable but at the same time high-barrier solution for pharma products like Perpetua was of high importance to us. It is the perfect packaging solution for pharma products.”

In September last year, Constantia Flexibles collaborated with Nuvae Healthcare to provide Gosan hand sanitizer in a complete recyclable packaging made of EcoLamPlus.