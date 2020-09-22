The fully recyclable packaging solution, made of EcoLamPlus, will be used to pack Nuvae’s Gosan hand sanitizers

Nuvae selects Constantia Flexibles’ fully recyclable packaging solution. (Credit: Constantia Flexibles.)

Constantia Flexibles and Nuvae Healthcare have partnered to offer Nuvae’s Gosan hand sanitizer in a complete recyclable packaging made of EcoLamPlus.

Austrian flexible packaging manufacturer Constantia said that the EcoLamPlus laminate is one of its products in the mono-polymer EcoLam packaging family based on polyethylene (PE).

It is developed to replace non-recyclable multipolymer structures that require water vapour and oxygen barrier and also helps to sustain highly volatile products such as alcohol.

Nuvae, Constantia Flexibles to work closely to ensure packaging remains recyclable

Constantia Flexibles India executive chairman Tony Sirohi said: “It’s a huge honour for us to partner with Nuvae Healthcare Pvt Ltd as our valued customer and to package their outstanding product, GOSAN Hand Sanitizer, with our recyclable EcoLamPlus laminates.

“Health and safety is one of our key pillars and that’s why Nuvae Healthcare is such a strong partner for us.”

Both companies will now work together to make sure the hand sanitizer remains efficient while the packaging remains recyclable.

Nuvae Healthcare director Utsavi Parekh said: “GOSAN products are paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. The health and wellbeing of all people is our first priority.

“Therefore, it makes sense to also use packaging that is fully recyclable, just like EcoLam Plus. It’s a perfect combination of protecting the environment and our customers.”

In May this year, Constantia Flexibles’s business unit Parikh Flexibles has purchased Bobst’s EXPERT K5 1350mm narrow width metalliser to boost its production capabilities.

The new equipment will be installed at a new Ecoflex green-field facility in Ahmedabad, India next year.