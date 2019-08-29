Rollbag R3200XL is suited for e-commerce and 3PL order fulfilment and delivers exceptional packaging flexibility for a wider range of products

Image: R3200XL bagger for e-commerce applications. Photo: Courtesy of PAC Machinery.

PAC Machinery, a heat sealing and flexible packaging provider, has introduced its new Rollbag R3200XL Automatic Bagger, with a sleek and compact design.

PAC said that its new automatic bagger is set to provide a significant e-commerce packaging solution, and survives in punishing industrial environments.

In addition, the R3200XL automatic bagger is intended to be used with pre-opened bags on a roll or may be configured with an optional bag maker that uses poly tubing, and the machine is capable of operating at speeds of up to 80bags per minute, using Rollbag brand pre-opened bags on a roll.

PAC Machinery sales & marketing VP Greg Berguig said: “With the optional bag maker, the R3200XL can utilize poly tubing, for making bags in virtually any desired length. When compared to bags on a roll, the use of poly tubing can reduce both bag inventory and material costs.

“With a seal bar opening up to 11”, and the ability to process poly bags up to 22”x36”, this next generation automatic bagger has proven to be extremely versatile.”

Rollbag R3200XL is beneficial for single and multi-line applications

The company said that its Rollbag R3200XL, configured with an optional, easy-load bag opener, next-bag-out printer, and an adjustable product takeaway conveyor, would provide an effective approach to processing poly mailers.

Furthermore, the new solution has been designed to streamline the poly bagging process, is capable of being equipped with a wide range of feeding systems, including scales, bowl feeders, counters, and robotics.

The device is equipped with sensors for added safety, which prevents the seal bar from closing when the optical field is obstructed.

Pac offers the Rollbag R3200XL bagger in stainless steel variant for food and medical device applications, along with considerable versions offered for medical device packaging.

In addition, the optional TwinPrint dual-side label printer applicator is expected to enable the direct bag printing and application and eliminates the time-consumed for applying a separate printed label.

The company said that its new bagger is widely customisable, with its capability of being adjusted into specific user requirements, and integrating seamlessly into an automated warehouse management environment.