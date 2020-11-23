As part of the move, Nestle and JDE UK are looking to trial kerbside coffee pod recycling and "handover at home" schemes in the UK

Nestle and Jacobs Douwe Egberts UK (JDE UK) have joined forces to create Podback, a first of its kind coffee pod recycling programme.

Podback, a not-for-profit organisation, is the UK’s first cross-industry coffee sector collaboration of its kind, providing several ways for UK consumers to recycle their coffee pods.

Launching in early 2021, the scheme will initially cover brands including Nespresso, Nescafe Dolce Gusto and Tassimo.

The ambition is to then expand the programme to include all coffee brands that use plastic or aluminium pods in the UK.

The move comes as new research reveals confusion amongst consumers, with 35% of coffee pod drinkers unaware that pods can be recycled while 90% stated they’d like to be able to recycle their coffee pods through their usual household recycling.

Guillaume Chesneau, the managing director of Nespresso UK and Ireland and a board director of Podback, said: “As co-founders of the scheme, as well as pioneers of the minimal-waste portioned coffee system, we are excited to build on our strong existing recycling services already in place.

“Our ambition is to create a powerful end-to-end recycling solution, available to all, and Podback demonstrates our commitment towards achieving this important goal.

“We are working closely with manufacturers, retailers and local authorities and calling upon them to join us and ensure the scheme has maximum impact.”

Nestle-backed programme to trial kerbside coffee pod recycling scheme

The not-for-profit will expand recycling options in three ways with the organisation allowing consumers to take their used coffee pods to their nearest Collect+ delivery point, which will then be sent to be recycled.

Podback will also be trialling kerbside collection, which will see consumers’ coffee pods collected alongside their regular household waste and recycling.

Exeter City Council, Cheltenham Borough Council and South Derbyshire District Council are in advanced discussions with Podback to become the first confirmed partners.

It’s also in ongoing discussions with retailers to facilitate a “handover at home” option, meaning that consumers can have their used coffee pods collected for recycling when they have their groceries delivered.

Toby Bevans, JDE UK and Ireland’s marketing director and board director of Podback, said: “We are proud to be a co-founder of Podback in the UK, working to ensure that every pod enjoyed is easily recycled.

“Together with Nestle, we are calling on the entire industry to put commercial rivalries aside and collaborate, working together with other brands and retailers to make it as easy as possible for our consumers to recycle their pods.”