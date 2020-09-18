Nespresso is planning to increase the use of recycled plastic in its machines, and of recycled and low carbon virgin aluminium in coffee capsules as part of its commitment to carbon neutrality

Every cup of Nespresso coffee will be carbon neutral by 2022. (Credit: Nespresso/ PR Newswire.)

Nestlé Nespresso, an operating unit of Nestlé Group, has committed to making every cup of its coffee carbon neutral by 2022.

Since 2017, the company has been carbon neutral in its business operations and has now pledged to achieve full carbon neutrality across its supply chain and product life cycle.

As part of its commitment, Nespresso plans to increase the use of recycled plastic in its machines, and of recycled and low carbon virgin aluminium in coffee capsules.

It will also increase the use of 100% renewable energy in all its boutiques and biogas in the manufacturing process.

Nespresso plans to plant trees in and around the coffee farms

Additionally, the company will plant trees in and around the coffee farms where it sources the coffee; and also through support and investment in offsetting projects.

Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff said: “Climate change is a reality and our future depends on going further and faster on our sustainability commitments.

“That is why we are accelerating our commitments to offer our consumers a way to drink a carbon-neutral cup of coffee by 2022.

“A coffee, made from the finest and rarest beans, sustainably sourced. I truly believe that both our business and the coffee industry can be a force for good in the world by tackling this pressing issue.”

Earlier this month, Nespresso Canada has launched new capsules made using 80% recycled aluminium and fully recyclable boxes made of 95% recycled material for their machines that are dedicated to the Vertuo Next range.

Last month, the company has collaborated with Novelis to launch the coffee capsule made of 80% recycled aluminium.