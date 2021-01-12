The new 'sustainable' packaging design developed by Beefeater has allowed the brand to create an annual saving of 410 tonnes of plastic

Beefeater's new bottle uses 100% recyclable glass (Credit: Beefeater)

London dry gin company Beefeater has launched a “premium” new sustainable bottle design.

Inspired by the brand’s London heritage, this evolution strengthens its existing premium and modern design cues and features optimised sustainability credentials.

The new-look coincides with 200 years of distilling heritage and features key enhancements such as a new bottle shape, modelled on the iconic London brick, which not only highlights the brand name but better facilitates pouring for bartenders.

In addition to this, Beefeater has made sure its design is sustainable as it uses a 100% recyclable glass bottle, with the existing plastic cap having been replaced with a premium embossed, aluminium cap and the label has moved from PVC to paper.

These reductions have allowed the brand to create an annual saving of 410 tonnes of plastic – equivalent to 17 million standard plastic water bottles.

Beefeater’s global brand director Murielle Dessenis said: “Whilst our packaging has evolved our award-winning gin remains the same, with every drop distilled in the heart of London.

“The design of a bottle, from its shape to its label, paints a picture of what the liquid inside will taste like.

“The brand is fortunate enough to have 200 years of distilling heritage to draw from and this new pack certainly celebrates the history but also looks forward to the next 200 years.

“The new design has performed well with bartenders and consumers alike, and we’re proud to have designed this new iteration of Beefeater’s iconic bottle with sustainability in mind, taking the brand on to the next step in its journey with a natural evolution for today’s gin enthusiasts.”

Beefeater is one of the top 15 fastest growing brands in premium+ spirits

Still crafted in London, Beefeater is continuing to gain momentum worldwide and is one of the top 15 fastest growing brands in premium+ spirits globally with more than 70 markets growing double and triple-digit in 2019.

This is being driven by both London Dry and the brand’s flavour innovations, Beefeater Pink Strawberry and Blood Orange, which were the number one growth driver in premium+ flavoured gin globally in 2019.