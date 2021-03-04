The move to support the building of recycling systems in Latin America is part of Amcor's 2025 Sustainability Pledge

Founded in 2018, McKinsey.org's Rethinking Recycling aims to develop scalable models that transform how communities manage their waste, targeting households and businesses (Credit: Amcor)

Amcor has partnered with McKinsey.org – a nonprofit founded by consultancy firm McKinsey and Company – to develop recycling and waste management systems in Latin America.

The packaging giant is supporting McKinsey.org’s Rethinking Recycling initiative in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, which has worked to help communities to recycle a third of their waste.

Before the initiative, there was no formal recycling system and only a minority of the population regularly sorted their waste.

Amcor’s vice-president for sustainability David Clark said: “Amcor is pleased to be working with Rethinking Recycling to help to deliver a sustainable recycling system that could be applied in communities globally.

“Developing recycling infrastructure is critical in building a circular system that works and McKinsey.org’s initiative will complement our existing efforts to collaborate to keep waste out of the environment.”

Recycling systems support from Amcor part of its 2025 Sustainability Pledge

The project aligns with Amcor’s 2025 Sustainability Pledge, with the company also committed to collaborating with partners globally to promote better waste management and recycling infrastructure.

To assist the Rethinking Recycling project, Amcor is leveraging its customer network to expand support for the initiative from leading consumer packaged goods companies.

Additionally, Amcor has helped McKinsey.org to develop a city selection process for the programme.

Founded in 2018, Rethinking Recycling aims to develop scalable models that transform how communities manage their waste, targeting households and businesses.

The programme works with cities to build community programmes that maximise recycling, while improving working conditions in waste management to support long-term jobs and economic growth.

McKinsey.org’s programme manager Larissa Sakamoto said: “Amcor has believed in and supported our vision for a world free of waste from the very beginning of the Rethinking Recycling programme.

“With a shared commitment to creating sustainable waste ecosystems, Amcor’s investment is an important step in empowering every community to build green, economically-sustainable recycling systems.”