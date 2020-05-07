Mark Andy Evolution flexo press to join the existing Mark Andy 830 and 2200 lines at Colorado Etiquettes’ facility in France

The Mark Andy’s Evolution flexo press. (Credit: Mark Andy)

French label converter Colorado Etiquettes has invested in Mark Andy Evolution flexo press to improve productivity and extend market opportunities.

The label converter has installed the Mark Andy six-colour full UV press with 330mm web width at its Rouen facility.

The press, which is integrated with turn bars, a double die station, closed-loop tension control, auto and pre-register features and servo unwind and rewind, will complement the existing Mark Andy 830 and 2200 lines at the facility.

Mark Andy sales executive vice-president Tom Cavalco said: “I congratulate Colorado on being the first label converter in France to benefit from what the Evolution has to offer.”

Evolution line built around the all-servo P7E platform

The new Evolution line, which is built around the all-servo P7E platform, has been designed to allow operators to make changes in the configuration to suit current work.

Commenting on the press, Colorado Etiquettes founder grandson Laurent Fenot said: “The Evolution will help us to develop products for niche markets, and as it’s our first 330mm press, it offers added capacity too.”

The Mark Andy’s Evolution Series is available in 330 and 460 mm web widths with production speeds of up to 230mpm.

Atypic, Mark Andy’s agent in France, official Jean Louis Pecarelo said: “This is a clear case where the Mark Andy brand alone is not enough. The technology has to prove itself fully capable of coping with very difficult work, and answer all questions asked of it – there is no room for complacency with this customer!”

Last month, Polish converter MZ Graf has commissioned the Mark Andy Performance Series P7E press to boost its product capabilities.