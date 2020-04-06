MZ Graf has selected the Mark Andy P7E press based on its ease of use and productivity capabilities

Polish converter MZ Graf has installed Mark Andy Performance Series P7E press to boost its product capabilities.

MZ Graf, which was established in 1990 as a commercial printer, decided to include shrink sleeves in its portfolio after many years of manufacturing a limited amount of labels on a 20-year-old Comco.

The 17-inch and eight-colour Mark Andy P7E press feature special final solvent unit, as well as the company’s drying system. It is also a solvent-safe.

Mark Andy Performance Series P7E press is installed with film kit, chilled impression and GEW UV to facilitate high-speed shrink sleeve production.

Mark Andy P7E press also features a die station, which will help MZ Graf to continue production as per its current label requirements.

Mark Andy Performance Series product line offers 360-degree registration adjustment and controlled ink densities to generate quality dots in a simple and repeatable manner.

The Performance Series product line has been designed to support a wide array of applications and substrates, including bottle wraps, roll-fed labels and wraps, shrink sleeves, in-mould labels, lidding, light carton and flexible carton.

Mark Andy said that its Poland team was able to complete installation to keep MZ Graf productive and profitable during this uncertain time.

In December 2019, Russian label converter Firma Sigma commissioned a Mark Andy Performance Series P4 press at its production facility in Moscow.

The new machine, which is said to be the first P4 to be installed in the country, will complement Sigma’s four operational Mark Andy 2200 presses with its compatible tooling.