The CanCollar paperboard can ring technology has been designed to replace the current Hi-cone solution

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled new recyclable paperboard packaging solution for multipack cans in Spain, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The new paperboard packaging solution, dubbed CanCollar, will be first launched in the Balearic Islands in November this year.

The latest initiative, which is implementing along with Coca-Cola, will help eliminate all unnecessary or hard to recycle plastic from the CCEP portfolio.

CCEP’s move will allow to avoid the use of over 11,000 tonnes of virgin plastic per annum across Western Europe.

Coca-Cola stated that the innovative packaging design is a core principle of its World Without Waste strategy and it is working with global company WestRock to offer customers with sustainable differentiated packaging solutions.

WestRock enterprise solutions vice president Dwayne Irvin said: “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola. For 70 years we have supported Coca-Cola in bringing innovation to global beverage markets.”

The move will help save over 18 tonnes of plastic per annum

CCEP will replace the current Hi-cone solution with the new CanCollar paperboard can ring technology to save more than 18 tonnes of plastic per annum.

The company has invested $3.05m at its Barcelona plant to support the production of new CanCollar, which is a PEFC-certified, recyclable, and sustainably-sourced paperboard.

WestRock’s CanCollar Fortuna manufacturing equipment has been installed to facilitate the grouping of multipack cans in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

CCEP sustainability vice president Joe Franses said: “The agreement with WestRock exemplifies our clear commitment to reduce plastic in our secondary packaging.

“By the end of 2020, we will have removed more than 4,000 tonnes of hard to recycle plastic from our secondary packaging in Western Europe. It’s through collaborating on innovative packaging solutions like CanCollar® that we are able to do this.”

