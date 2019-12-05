KWW is a family-owned and operated paper and packaging distributor in Southern California

Image: CNG's Spicers Paper division has acquired Southern California's Kilmer, Wagner & Wise. Photo: courtesy of Horst Tinnes from Pixabay.

Central National Gottesman’s (CNG) Spicers Paper division has acquired Southern California’s Kilmer, Wagner & Wise (KWW) Paper to expand its packaging business in the region.

Based in Garden Grove of California, KWW is a family-owned and operated paper and packaging distributor that has been carrying out business for 65 years.

KWW is a supplier of packaging and shipping products in Southern California. The firm started its operations with the distribution of school supplies and speciality paper products for the food and manufacturing industries in Southern California.

CNG president and CEO Andrew Wallach said: “Our North American Distribution business is focused on accelerating our growth in the packaging industry.

“The acquisition of KWW further enhances our capabilities and provides a broader range of packaging products and solutions to both new and existing customers.”

KWW product offerings and industry expertise will strengthen Spicers’ Premiere Packaging Industries

With more concentration on corrugated products, stretch film, tapes and adhesives and other industrial packaging products, KWW product offerings and industry expertise will strengthen Spicers’ existing stand-alone packaging business Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI).

PPI has expertise in the development of custom and stock corrugated and poly products used in various sectors, specifically manufacturing and large-scale distribution operations.

Spicers president Jan Gottesman said: “Combining these two legacy packaging companies allows us to offer a wider range of products to our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming the KWW team to Spicers/PPI as we continue to expand our packaging business throughout the West.”

Spicers Paper, which is an independent paper merchant in the Western US, is focusing on expanding its core business of commercial printing papers while diversifying into areas such as wide-format, digital products and packaging.

CNG, a $6.8bn sales and distribution organisation, has businesses in the pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries. Based in Purchase, New York, CNG employs over 3,000 people in 29 countries across the world.

In May this year, Spicers Paper division acquired Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI) to expand its packaging business.