The CESA ProTect additive masterbatch of Clariant is designed to absorb the O₂ molecules so that they cannot reach the product

Image: CESA ProTect will extend the shelf-life of packaged food and beverages. Photo; courtesy of Clariant.

Speciality chemical company Clariant has introduced a new patent-protected oxygen scavenger additive masterbatch, named CESA ProTect, for monolayer polyethene terephthalate (PET) packaging.

Designed to extend shelf-life for packaged food and beverages, the additive masterbatch features active ingredients and is suitable for other polyester-based materials and cold-chain distribution.

CESA ProTect combines enhanced food protection with sustainable packaging design

The new additive masterbatch is designed to absorb the O₂ molecules so that they cannot reach the product and protects the PET-treated containers only after production since the additives are only active after processing.

Clariant global product manager Antonello Decortes said: “PET is already a good barrier material but sensitive applications may still suffer from oxygen inlet.

“This is not a problem for water or most carbonated soft drinks, but fruit juices lose vitamin potency and undergo a colour shift, dairy products can sour, coffee capsules suffer flavour loss, and as little as 1 ppm of oxygen can change the taste and odour of beer.

“CESA ProTect additives can help extend the shelf life of these products and ensure that less food is thrown away.”

During testing of a 23g, 0.5l bottle, the company found that 3.6% loading of CESA ProTect masterbatch held oxygen levels below one part per million (ppm) for more than 18 months. However, an untreated PET maintained levels below 1ppm for just 22 days.

Clariant segment and business development packaging global leader Alessandro Dulli said: “Based on these test results, we believe that CESA ProTect is one of the most powerful oxygen-scavenging masterbatch on the market.”

In September 2019, Clariant said it has launched a range of 25 organic pigments for biodegradable plastics for brand owners and manufacturers of packaging and consumer goods.

The new organic pigments are for polymers which comply with the European Norm 13432 requirements for packaging recoverable through industrial composting and biodegradation.

The firm noted that its pigments for the colouration of compostable polymers do not affect the degradability of the polymer, and are ideal for a wide variety of packaging, textile and consumer goods applications.