UK-based corrugated packaging company Cepac has introduced a new range of adaptable packaging solutions for the ecommerce market.

Image: The new adaptable packaging can be used by all retailers ranging from clothing brands and fitness specialists to confectionery sellers and subscription boxes. Photo: courtesy of Cepac Limited.

By using in-house print capability and flexible box design and Speedy Tape taping equipment, the company has designed solutions that can be printed on both the interior and exterior of e-commerce packs.

The new packaging solutions align with retailer branding, as well as enhance the retail experience at home through impactful pack reveal of the retailers’ products.

Available in HD flexo, litho and digital print options, the new range will help ecommerce clients to expand their business by enhancing the customer experience and using sustainable packaging that can reflect the calibre and characteristics of their brand.

Cepac’s new packaging can be used by all retailers ranging from clothing brands and fitness specialists to confectionery sellers and subscription boxes.

According to the company, the design of the packaging is fully adaptable to the customers’ requirements.

The packaging is provided with an advanced assembly mechanism across the range with tear tape opening and double-sided tape, making the boxes re-sealable as needed.

Cepac business development director Ken Smith said: “This exciting addition to our product range focuses on offering clients the opportunity to extend the luxury retail experience into customers’ homes.

“By extending branded high quality print to the inside of the packaging, coupled with external printing, retailers can create the desired ‘impact reveal’ for their products.

“The combination of our market-leading print capability with our experience and expertise in producing tailored Performance Packaging solutions enables us to offer ecommerce clients great opportunities to grow their businesses by enhancing their customers’ experience at home.”

Established in 1999, Cepac produces conventional packaging, retail-ready and shelf-ready packaging, consumer packaging, transit and industrial packaging, as well as POS and display solutions.

The company uses advanced corrugation and print technologies for the development of packaging designs for the customers.

With advanced production capabilities, the company operates four UK facilities located in Darlington, Rawcliffe, Rotherham and Doncaster.