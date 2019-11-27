The net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used by the Company to redeem all of its outstanding C$250m aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2021, among others

Image: Cascades’ Montreal offices on Sherbrooke Street West. Photo: courtesy of Gene.arboit/Wikipedia.

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the “Company”), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, announced today that it has completed its previously announced private offering of US$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2026, US$300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2028 and Cdn$175 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Notes”). Cascades USA Inc., a U.S. indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acted as co-issuer in respect of each series of the Notes with the Company.

The net proceeds from the Notes offering will be used by the Company to (i) redeem all of its outstanding Cdn$250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) and US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and (ii) repay certain amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The redemption date of the 2021 Notes is December 13, 2019 , and the redemption price is 101.375% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, December 13, 2019 . The redemption date of the 2022 Notes is December 26, 2019 , and the redemption price is 101.375% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, December 26, 2019 .

