California Sun Dry Unveils Major Brand Evolution

Image: New logo, identity, and packaging for California Sun Dry sun-dried tomatoes. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / California Sun Dry.

California Sun Dry is launching a refreshed brand identity to communicate the products’ core values of natural flavor, healthy eating and its California roots – where the brand’s tomatoes are naturally grown and dried. This is the company’s first evolution of its branding since its founding in 1991.

The new design, label, and logo will be unveiled at the 2019 Produce Marketing Association’s (PMA) Fresh Summit October 18-19.

“The new branding strongly resonates with the values of California Sun Dry,” said Charles Olins, vice president of sales and marketing at parent company Saco Foods, LLC. “Our intention was to tell the story of our fresh, quality tomatoes and natural California origins.” Olin will be on-hand at the PMA Fresh Summit to meet attendees and share information on the company’s extensive product line.

As a leader in sun-dried tomato products, California Sun Dry has always been committed to providing foods that support today’s eating trends.

With an entire portfolio of sun-dried tomatoes, sauces, and spreads, the refreshed identity and packaging is aimed to catch the consumers’ attention in the produce aisle and showcase its natural production and California origin.

The new packaging will roll out on shelves nationwide in 2020.

Source: Company Press Release