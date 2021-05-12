The new equipment will enable the company to expand its growth in different bag formats

C-P Flexible Packaging supplies poly bags and other types of flexible packaging for food, health care, and industrial applications. (Credit: C-P Flexible Packaging)

C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P) has invested in new advanced converting lines to expand its pre-made polyethylene bag manufacturing capabilities.

The company has purchased three new converting lines that are being installed at its Buffalo facility in New York, US.

The new lines will allow the company to expand its growth in different bag formats for food, health care, and industrial applications via traditional retail distribution and e-commerce channels.

The multi-million-dollar investment consists of new high-speed Hudson-Sharp machines with enhanced automation, quicker changeovers and better efficiencies.

C-P also stated that the investment offers improvements to workflow, quality and data collection.

C-P Flexible Packaging CEO Mike Hoffman said: “Due to the growth of our premade bag business, we are excited to make this investment in state-of-the-art technology which enables us to continue to meet short lead times and just-in-time service.

“We understand that our customers have seen a shift in consumer demand over the past year and we are ready to support their growth initiatives.”

According to the company, the demand for polyethylene bags with and without recloseable features has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to increase due to efforts to lightweight packaging as part of corporate sustainability initiatives.

Hudson-Sharp, which is part of Paper Converting Machine (PCMC), is engaged in the design and the production of plastic bag making machinery, pouch making machinery and reclosable packaging solutions.

PCMC regional sales manager Chuck Coleman said: “Hudson Sharp is proud to collaborate with C-P Flexible Packaging.”

In June last year, C-P Flexible Packaging completed the acquisition of Genpak Flexible, a North American supplier of compostable packaging.