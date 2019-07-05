Braskem is partnering with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union in actions to promote recycling and conscientious consumerism among the team's fans.

Image: Braskem has partnered with US sports team on actions to promote Circular Economy. Photo: courtesy of Braskem.

In the recycling program, all cups and caps sold at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania will be made exclusively from polypropylene, which facilitates the separation of materials. To engage stadium-goers in the initiative, the program will install waste collection stations with information on the material’s recycling process and create a rewards program for fans and employees.

To increase visibility of the program’s results, a promotional structure made from the recycled materials collected and recycled will be built over the course of the project.

To strengthen relations with the local community, Braskem and Philadelphia Union also will organize an educational project focusing on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the intersection of these fields of knowledge at ten public schools in the counties of Delaware and Gloucester.

Students also will receive information on sustainability, conscientious consumerism and recycling, as well as incentives for sports and health.

“The new partnership between Braskem and Philadelphia Union reflects our joint commitment to a more sustainable future and to contributing to social and environmental development in our communities. It will be a great space for people to see firsthand the benefits of the shift to a Circular Economy, while helping young people to discover opportunities in education to carry on our vision of a more sustainable society to future generations,” said Mark Nikolich, CEO of Braskem America.

Last year, Braskem already joined forces with the NFL team Philadelphia Eagles to create a recycling and education program that uses an online platform to support 30 public schools in STEM subjects. Since then, the initiative already has collected over 300,000 bottle caps at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The partnership even garnered the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) first ever Sustainability Leadership Award in the category “Environmental Protection & Circularity.”

Source: Company Press Release